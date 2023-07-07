CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).
CEIBA Investments Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.18 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.25.
About CEIBA Investments
Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.
