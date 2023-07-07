Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.11

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.11 and last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 79362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19.

About Celestica

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.7394366 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.