Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.50

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $254.57 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,091,663 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

