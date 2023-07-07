Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,311 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
