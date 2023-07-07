Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.