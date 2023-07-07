Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.31 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $534,257.30 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3259511 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,842,657.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

