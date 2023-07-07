Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Trading Down 11.1%

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Free Report) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 233,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 22,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Century Global Commodities

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

