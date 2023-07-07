Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Down 2.6%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 77,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 574,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.