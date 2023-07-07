Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.02 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.30.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

