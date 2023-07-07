Chellitcoin Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

