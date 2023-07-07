Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

