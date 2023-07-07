Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 3,708 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %
Starbucks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.03. 1,343,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
