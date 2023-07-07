Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,693. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

