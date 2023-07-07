Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,857 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,642,000 after buying an additional 1,602,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. 637,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.