Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,679 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,333. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.