Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stake Lifted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chemung Financial comprises about 3.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned approximately 7.36% of Chemung Financial worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 26.19%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemung Financial news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick purchased 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

