Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading Down 0.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. 22,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 47,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.43% and a net margin of 83.17%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

