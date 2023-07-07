Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £130 ($165.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($157.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a £119 ($151.03) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($151.44).

LON AZN opened at £103.28 ($131.08) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.56) and a fifty-two week high of £128.28 ($162.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.88. The stock has a market cap of £160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,376.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($148.51) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($297,017.39). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

