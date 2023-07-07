CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,363,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 6,690,452 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 273,036 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $87,570,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 330,531 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

