Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $75.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.