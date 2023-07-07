Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $75.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

CCEP opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

