Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.59 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $9.59 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,945.43 or 0.06415658 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

