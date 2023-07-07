Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.
Collins Foods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Collins Foods
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Collins Foods
- Are Dividend-Paying Office REITs Finally Staging A Comeback?
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.