Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. Collins Foods Limited was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

