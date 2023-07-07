Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.95 ($10.82) and traded as high as €10.40 ($11.30). Commerzbank shares last traded at €10.13 ($11.01), with a volume of 4,798,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.89 and its 200 day moving average is €9.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

