Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Andrew Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $324,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $420,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

