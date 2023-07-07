Comparing C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for C.P. Pokphand and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 2 5 4 0 2.18

Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $114.17, suggesting a potential upside of 743.18%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 4.71 $2.33 billion $0.50 27.08

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than C.P. Pokphand.

Dividends

C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atlas Copco pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.42% 31.71% 14.65%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats C.P. Pokphand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

