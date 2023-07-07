Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

CMP stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

