Contrasting Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) & Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -16.77% -0.69% -0.22% Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beasley Broadcast Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.17%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.11 -$42.06 million ($1.45) -0.66 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A $0.29 13.32

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Free Report)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform. It operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc. brands. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.