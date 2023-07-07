CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

