Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.17

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.70. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 5,215 shares.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 761,592 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 721,056 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 823,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 444,804 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

