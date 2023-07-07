Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.80. 263,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

