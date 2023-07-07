Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

