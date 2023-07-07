Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Sells 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,287. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

