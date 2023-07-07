Credit Suisse Group Raises Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $8.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBP. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 263,148 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.