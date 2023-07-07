Credit Suisse Group Raises Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Price Target to GBX 850

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 824 ($10.46) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.41) target price for the company.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFPJF opened at $8.46 on Monday. Informa has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

