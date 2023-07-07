Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.24) to GBX 346 ($4.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 245 ($3.11) in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.13).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

LON:CRST opened at GBX 179.10 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.40 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.14 million, a PE ratio of 526.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.11.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

About Crest Nicholson

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

(Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.