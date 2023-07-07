Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,000 ($101.54) to GBX 6,600 ($83.77) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.31) to GBX 5,600 ($71.08) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($97.73) to GBX 7,100 ($90.11) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Croda International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.3193 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

