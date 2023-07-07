Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.