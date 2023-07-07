Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.29

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

