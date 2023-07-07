Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,314,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $157,334,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,649. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

