Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 1,666,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,792. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

