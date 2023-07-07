Davidson Trust Co. Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $160.06. 347,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.