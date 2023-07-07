DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.88

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $103.48, with a volume of 164971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DaVita Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

