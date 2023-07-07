Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,758.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

