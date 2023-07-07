Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

