Day & Ennis LLC Purchases Shares of 7,542 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

