Day & Ennis LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

