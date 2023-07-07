DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 514,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

