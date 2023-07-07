DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $577,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 153.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,336. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.11. 588,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,473. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

