DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,357. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.