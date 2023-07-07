DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,973. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

