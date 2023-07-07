DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Garmin
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Garmin Price Performance
Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,973. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Garmin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.